Issue 28: March 2022

Features
BRAND NEW DREAMS
Hatchie’s dizzying rise turned into constant freefall in the pandemic. Her new album ‘Giving The World Away’ is a poppy, personal reinvention.
Features
ELSY WAMEYO
The Kenyan-born Adelaide rapper, singer and producer finds strength in her heritage on celebratory debut EP ‘Nilotic’.
Features
THE BOY DONE GOOD
Dallas Woods is coming round to the spotlight as he steps out with his debut solo project, the assured ‘Julie’s Boy’.
Features
MAN OF MYSTERY
Interrogating the Riddler with The Batman star Paul Dano.
Features
STRATEGY & STORY
Lead writer Andy Hall breaks down the stellar storytelling of Total War: Warhammer 3.
Also In This Issue:
- Love, light and loss threads through Gang Of Youths’ ‘Angel In Realtime.’
- Elden Ring exceeds every expectation
- R-Batz leads the latest moody take on the Dark Knight
This issue will begin shipping the week of 11 April 2022.