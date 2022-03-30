MAGAZINEIssue 28: March 2022

Issue 28: March 2022

In the March 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: Hatchie gets poppy and personal on new album ‘Giving The World Away’, Dallas Woods steps into the spotlight, and we demystify the Riddler with Paul Dano

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

BRAND NEW DREAMS

Hatchie’s dizzying rise turned into constant freefall in the pandemic. Her new album ‘Giving The World Away’ is a poppy, personal reinvention.

Features

ELSY WAMEYO

The Kenyan-born Adelaide rapper, singer and producer finds strength in her heritage on celebratory debut EP ‘Nilotic’.

Features

THE BOY DONE GOOD

Dallas Woods is coming round to the spotlight as he steps out with his debut solo project, the assured ‘Julie’s Boy’.

Features

MAN OF MYSTERY

Interrogating the Riddler with The Batman star Paul Dano.

Features

STRATEGY & STORY

Lead writer Andy Hall breaks down the stellar storytelling of Total War: Warhammer 3.

Also In This Issue:

  • Love, light and loss threads through Gang Of Youths’ ‘Angel In Realtime.’
  • Elden Ring exceeds every expectation
  • R-Batz leads the latest moody take on the Dark Knight

This issue will begin shipping the week of 11 April 2022.

