Issue 29: April 2022

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT
Mallrat’s vision of pop is vivid and vulnerable, familiar yet fresh. Debut album ‘Butterfly Blue’ is her most enthralling release yet.
FULL THROTTLE
Melbourne’s Romero make peppy yet personal power pop. ‘Turn It On!’ at full blast.
FAKER, BACK FOR REAL
How time, travel and tenacity led to Nathan Hudson’s return to the stage and a “celebratory” new album.
SHOOT FOR THE MOON
Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac takes us inside Marvel’s weirdest and wildest show yet.
GAMING FOR ALL
Jack Attridge of Erica and Hush creators Flavourworks talks the future of interactive storytelling in gaming.
Also In This Issue:
- Vulnerability, curiosity and adventure: ‘FutureNever’ is unmistakably Daniel Johns
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a charming, cosmic toybox
- Apple TV+ adapts Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko into a breathtaking historical epic
This issue will begin shipping the week of 9 May 2022.