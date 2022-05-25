Issue 30: May 2022

Features
NEW TOMORROWS
Reintroducing Daniel Johns, who in new solo album ‘FutureNever’ has the “purest record” he’s ever made.
Features
SOPHIE MAY
The “lyrics-first” artist who has a song up her sleeve that Billie Eilish has pronounced “beautiful”.
Features
SISTERS IN SOUND
Warpaint nearly split in 2016, but a period of reflection brought them closer and produced fourth album ‘Radiate Like This’.
Features
ORDER & CHAOS
Warren Ellis on his 30-year partnership with Nick Cave and their new film This Much I Know Is True.
Features
RETRIBUTION IN VIRTUAL REALITY
Project director of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on the game’s sequel and VR violence
Also In This Issue:
- Step inside ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles’ cosy third full-length
- The Northman: Blockbuster! Brutal! Björk!
- An Arthurian yawn-fest and another messy Warhammer 40,000 game
This issue will begin shipping the week of 6 June 2022.