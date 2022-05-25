MAGAZINEIssue 30: May 2022

Issue 30: May 2022

Subscribe Now

In the May 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: Daniel Johns reintroduces himself with ‘FutureNever’, the “purest record” he’s ever made, Warpaint reflect on their bond as a band, and Warren Ellis opens up about his 30-year partnership with Nick Cave and their new film, ‘This Much I Know To Be True’

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

NME Australia Magazine Issue 30

Features

NEW TOMORROWS

Reintroducing Daniel Johns, who in new solo album ‘FutureNever’ has the “purest record” he’s ever made.

Features

SOPHIE MAY

The “lyrics-first” artist who has a song up her sleeve that Billie Eilish has pronounced “beautiful”.

NME Australia Magazine Issue 30

NME Australia Magazine Issue 30

Features

SISTERS IN SOUND

Warpaint nearly split in 2016, but a period of reflection brought them closer and produced fourth album ‘Radiate Like This’.

Features

ORDER & CHAOS

Warren Ellis on his 30-year partnership with Nick Cave and their new film This Much I Know Is True.

NME Australia Magazine Issue 30
NME Australia Magazine Issue 30

Features

RETRIBUTION IN VIRTUAL REALITY

Project director of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on the game’s sequel and VR violence

Also In This Issue:

  • Step inside ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles’ cosy third full-length
  • The Northman: Blockbuster! Brutal! Björk!
  • An Arthurian yawn-fest and another messy Warhammer 40,000 game

This issue will begin shipping the week of 6 June 2022.

Become a Subscriber. Save up to 35% with our exclusive offer.

Subscribe Now

Recent Issues

View All Issues