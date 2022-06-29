MAGAZINEIssue 31: June 2022

Issue 31: June 2022

In the June 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: Sampa The Great talks her new album ‘As Above, So Below’, rising hardcore heroes Speed, glam post-punks Johnny Hunter, plus the year in music, film and TV so far

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

PEAK OF HER POWERS

After making her mark on Australian music, Sampa The Great left for Zambia, where she came into herself.

Features

SPEED

The most hyped new prospect in Aussie hardcore, this Sydney five-piece are not taking the attention lightly.

Features

2022 IN ALBUMS

From 1300 to Mallrat, the 15 best Australian albums of 2022 so far.

Features

JOHNNY HUNTER GROW UP

How the Sydney band condensed intense personal and professional growth into new-wave bangers on debut album, ‘Want’.

Features

WORLDS COLLIDE

A dive into Multiversus, the game that lets you pit Warner Bros. characters against each other.

Also In This Issue:

  • Post Malone bares his soul on ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’
  • Made your deal with God yet? Stranger Things is back with season 4 part 1
  • Diablo Immortal: A five-minute session can easily turn into an hour or more

This issue will begin shipping the week of 11 July 2022.

Recent Issues

