Issue 31: June 2022

Features
PEAK OF HER POWERS
After making her mark on Australian music, Sampa The Great left for Zambia, where she came into herself.
Features
SPEED
The most hyped new prospect in Aussie hardcore, this Sydney five-piece are not taking the attention lightly.
Features
2022 IN ALBUMS
From 1300 to Mallrat, the 15 best Australian albums of 2022 so far.
Features
JOHNNY HUNTER GROW UP
How the Sydney band condensed intense personal and professional growth into new-wave bangers on debut album, ‘Want’.
Features
WORLDS COLLIDE
A dive into Multiversus, the game that lets you pit Warner Bros. characters against each other.
Also In This Issue:
- Post Malone bares his soul on ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’
- Made your deal with God yet? Stranger Things is back with season 4 part 1
- Diablo Immortal: A five-minute session can easily turn into an hour or more
This issue will begin shipping the week of 11 July 2022.