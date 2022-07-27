MAGAZINEIssue 32: July 2022

Issue 32: July 2022

In the July 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: King Stingray talk their debut self-titled album, Thelma Plum on her “love letter to Brissy”, rough-and-tumble rockers Beddy Rays, behind the scenes of 6 Festivals and more

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

GAPIRRI POWER

Ascendant Yolŋu surf rockers King Stingray are carrying on the legacy of Yothu Yindi with heartfelt, hooky songs about home, community and country.

Features

THE GIRL FROM MEANJIN

Thelma Plum on her first release since ‘Better In Blak’, a pop EP and “love letter to Brissy”.

Features

IT’S FESTIVAL SEASON

Behind the scenes of 6 Festivals, a coming-of-age movie filmed at real Aussie music festivals.

Features

THE BOYS FROM REDDY BAY

Childhood friends, cracking live band and first-time album creators – get to know the rough-and-tumble rockers of Beddy Rays.

Features

THE ART OF STORYTELLING

Interior Night’s CEO Caroline Marchal on her trailblazing narrative career and As Dusk Falls

Also In This Issue:

  • Alex The Astronaut’s second album is an introspective triumph
  • Thor: Love and Thunder rocks out to AC/DC and bounces to the Waititi beat
  • Capcom goes medieval in the expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This issue will begin shipping the week of 8 August 2022.

