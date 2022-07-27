Issue 32: July 2022

Features
GAPIRRI POWER
Ascendant Yolŋu surf rockers King Stingray are carrying on the legacy of Yothu Yindi with heartfelt, hooky songs about home, community and country.
Features
THE GIRL FROM MEANJIN
Thelma Plum on her first release since ‘Better In Blak’, a pop EP and “love letter to Brissy”.
Features
IT’S FESTIVAL SEASON
Behind the scenes of 6 Festivals, a coming-of-age movie filmed at real Aussie music festivals.
Features
THE BOYS FROM REDDY BAY
Childhood friends, cracking live band and first-time album creators – get to know the rough-and-tumble rockers of Beddy Rays.
Features
THE ART OF STORYTELLING
Interior Night’s CEO Caroline Marchal on her trailblazing narrative career and As Dusk Falls
Also In This Issue:
- Alex The Astronaut’s second album is an introspective triumph
- Thor: Love and Thunder rocks out to AC/DC and bounces to the Waititi beat
- Capcom goes medieval in the expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
This issue will begin shipping the week of 8 August 2022.