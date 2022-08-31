Issue 33: August 2022

Features
HOLD HER CLOSER
Julia Jacklin explores sexuality and shame through “big feelings and big sounds” on her third album ‘Pre Pleasure’
Features
BECKAH AMANI
The indie folk storyteller with a voice for the ages and a talent for “falling apart and making it look like art”
Features
FLYING HIGH
Actress and indie folk troubadour Maya Hawke on her hopes for Robin in Stranger Things and new album ‘Moss’
Features
CHAOS THEORY
Korean Australian multi-hyphenate DPR Ian on his debut solo album ‘Moodswings In To Order’
Features
LOCKED HORNS & LOADED GUNS
How David Goldfarb combined his lifelong passions of gaming and music in his shred-n-shoot opus, Metal: Hellsinger
Also In This Issue:
- ‘Renaissance’ proves Beyoncé is indeed that girl
- Why Jordan Peele’s Nope is still worth the watch
- Make consequential choices in As Dusk Falls
This issue will begin shipping the week of 12 September 2022.