Issue 33: August 2022

In the August 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: Julia Jacklin on her latest album 'Pre Pleasure,' DPR Ian on his debut solo album, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, Metal: Hellsinger and more

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

HOLD HER CLOSER

Julia Jacklin explores sexuality and shame through “big feelings and big sounds” on her third album ‘Pre Pleasure’

BECKAH AMANI

The indie folk storyteller with a voice for the ages and a talent for “falling apart and making it look like art”

FLYING HIGH

Actress and indie folk troubadour Maya Hawke on her hopes for Robin in Stranger Things and new album ‘Moss’

CHAOS THEORY

Korean Australian multi-hyphenate DPR Ian on his debut solo album ‘Moodswings In To Order’

LOCKED HORNS & LOADED GUNS

How David Goldfarb combined his lifelong passions of gaming and music in his shred-n-shoot opus, Metal: Hellsinger

Also In This Issue:

  • ‘Renaissance’ proves Beyoncé is indeed that girl
  • Why Jordan Peele’s Nope is still worth the watch
  • Make consequential choices in As Dusk Falls

This issue will begin shipping the week of 12 September 2022.

