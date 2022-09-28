Issue 34: September 2022

Features
BACK FROM THE BRINK
While making their new album, Parkway Drive were nearly pushed to destruction. Their story holds lessons for men, music and metal in Australia and beyond
AGUNG MANGO
The energetic and introspective MC from Melbourne is a ‘Man On The Go’
THE STARMAN’S SAGA
Inside Moonage Daydream, the documentary about David Bowie that nearly killed its director
IN THE PRESENT, IN THE MOMENT
Ruby Gill talks her debut album ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On my Face’, being vulnerable in her music and much more
UNCHARTERED TERRITORY
Arkane Studios director Harvey Smith talks his lifelong obsession with immersive sims and Redfall, the hardest game he’s ever worked on
Also In This Issue:
- Rina Sawayama bring brilliant, beautiful bangers on ‘Hold the Girl’
- Experience The Last Of Us anew with Naughty Dog’s gorgeous remake
- Head back to Middle-earth with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
