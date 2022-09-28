MAGAZINEIssue 34: September 2022

Issue 34: September 2022

In the September 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: Parkway Drive on their latest album 'Darker Still,' Melbourne MC Agung Mango, Ruby Gill on her debut album, Moonage Daydream and more

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

BACK FROM THE BRINK

While making their new album, Parkway Drive were nearly pushed to destruction. Their story holds lessons for men, music and metal in Australia and beyond

Features

AGUNG MANGO

The energetic and introspective MC from Melbourne is a ‘Man On The Go’

Features

THE STARMAN’S SAGA

Inside Moonage Daydream, the documentary about David Bowie that nearly killed its director

Features

IN THE PRESENT, IN THE MOMENT

Ruby Gill talks her debut album ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On my Face’, being vulnerable in her music and much more

Features

UNCHARTERED TERRITORY

Arkane Studios director Harvey Smith talks his lifelong obsession with immersive sims and Redfall, the hardest game he’s ever worked on

Also In This Issue:

  • Rina Sawayama bring brilliant, beautiful bangers on ‘Hold the Girl’
  • Experience The Last Of Us anew with Naughty Dog’s gorgeous remake
  • Head back to Middle-earth with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

