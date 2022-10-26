MAGAZINEIssue 35: October 2022

Issue 35: October 2022

In the October 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Melbourne singer-songwriter Suzi, surf-rockers The Terrys, Jamie Lee Curtis and more

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

ENTER THE GIZZVERSE

NME catches up with King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, who are releasing three albums in one month and playing the biggest shows of their career.

Features

SUZI

The Melbourne singer-songwriter is readying a ‘re-debut’ EP and taking her therapeutic indie-punk to any stage she can

Features

KNOTFEST COMES TO TOWN

A peek behind the curtain of Knotfest Australia 2023 with Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, Parkway Drive, Alpha Wolf and Void of Vision

Features

A RIOT OF COLOUR

With aptly debut album ‘True Colour’, The Terrys carve out a unique spot in Australia’s surf-rock scene

Features

CROSSING WORLDS

Hitman and Returnal star Jane Perry talks crossing over into games from film and TV

Also In This Issue:

  • The 1975 are back to their very best on ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
  • FIFA 23 is a sturdy, cinematic end to a historic era
  • Viola Davis is a force to be reckoned with in The Woman King

This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 November 2022.

