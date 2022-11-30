Issue 36: November 2022

Features
MAGIC TOUCH
On Ninajirachi’s debut mixtape ‘Second Nature’, boundary-breaking electronic pop is the vehicle for a reverent, cerebral spirituality
R.EM.EDY
The Melbourne R&B artist talks living and working with chronic illness and disability in the Aussie music industry
WEDNESDAY: BEHIND THE SCREAMS
They’re creepy and they’re kooky – meet the cast of Netflix’s Addams Family reboot
IN THE CITY OF DREAMS
After viral hit ‘Honeypie’, alt-pop riser Jawny moved to Los Angeles to forge his own idiosyncratic path
AGAINST THE APOCAPLYSE
Writer and narrative designer Meghna Jayanth on how battling colonialism gets you better video games
Also In This Issue:
- The clock strikes ‘Midnights’ with Taylor Swift
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a sublime shooter
- Check back into The White Lotus for horrible hilarity
