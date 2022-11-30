Issue 36: November 2022

MAGAZINEIssue 36: November 2022

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

MAGIC TOUCH

On Ninajirachi’s debut mixtape ‘Second Nature’, boundary-breaking electronic pop is the vehicle for a reverent, cerebral spirituality

Features

R.EM.EDY

The Melbourne R&B artist talks living and working with chronic illness and disability in the Aussie music industry

Features

WEDNESDAY: BEHIND THE SCREAMS

They’re creepy and they’re kooky – meet the cast of Netflix’s Addams Family reboot

Features

IN THE CITY OF DREAMS

After viral hit ‘Honeypie’, alt-pop riser Jawny moved to Los Angeles to forge his own idiosyncratic path

Features

AGAINST THE APOCAPLYSE

Writer and narrative designer Meghna Jayanth on how battling colonialism gets you better video games

Also In This Issue:

  • The clock strikes ‘Midnights’ with Taylor Swift
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a sublime shooter
  • Check back into The White Lotus for horrible hilarity

This issue will begin shipping the week of 12 December 2022.

Recent Issues

