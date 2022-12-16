MAGAZINEIssue 37: December 2022

Issue 37: December 2022

Subscribe Now

In the December 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: the 25 best Australian albums of 2022, Architects, Glasgow punks Humour, Assassin's Creed composer Jesper Kyd and more

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

NME Australia Magazine Issue 37

Features

BEST AUSTRALIAN ALBUMS OF 2022

Personal missives, passionate explorations of culture, fiery manifestos against the status quo… here are the LPs and EPs that took our breath away this year

Features

THE SPIRIT OF CHANGE

A chat with Architects about their 2022 album ‘The Classic Symptoms of A Broken Spirit’ ahead of their Australia tour

NME Australia Magazine Issue 37

Features

HUMOUR

Improvised lyrics and yowled vocals are specialities of these Glasgow punks, whose debut EP is a riot of invention

Features

STRESSFUL SATIRE

I Hate Suzie Too co-creators Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble on realising chaotic, complex women on screen

NME Australia Magazine Issue 37
NME Australia Magazine Issue 37

Features

LEAP OF FAITH

Assassin’s Creed composer Jesper Kyd on the groundbreaking game and his illustrious career

Also In This Issue:

  • Enter the eye of the Stormz on mellow, mature new album ‘This Is What I Mean’
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is half-baked but still kinda fun
  • Get festive with the Guardians of the Galaxy and … Kevin Bacon

This issue will begin shipping the week of 9 January 2022.

Become a Subscriber. Save up to 35% with our exclusive offer.

Subscribe Now

Recent Issues

View All Issues