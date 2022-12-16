Issue 37: December 2022

Features
BEST AUSTRALIAN ALBUMS OF 2022
Personal missives, passionate explorations of culture, fiery manifestos against the status quo… here are the LPs and EPs that took our breath away this year
THE SPIRIT OF CHANGE
A chat with Architects about their 2022 album ‘The Classic Symptoms of A Broken Spirit’ ahead of their Australia tour
HUMOUR
Improvised lyrics and yowled vocals are specialities of these Glasgow punks, whose debut EP is a riot of invention
STRESSFUL SATIRE
I Hate Suzie Too co-creators Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble on realising chaotic, complex women on screen
LEAP OF FAITH
Assassin’s Creed composer Jesper Kyd on the groundbreaking game and his illustrious career
Also In This Issue:
- Enter the eye of the Stormz on mellow, mature new album ‘This Is What I Mean’
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is half-baked but still kinda fun
- Get festive with the Guardians of the Galaxy and … Kevin Bacon
