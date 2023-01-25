MAGAZINEIssue 38: January 2023

Issue 38: January 2023

In the January 2023 issue of NME Australia magazine: The making of M3GAN, NME 100, Squid Nebula vocalist Bumpy, Xalavier Nelson Jr and more

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL

Ruel lost touch with real life – until the pandemic let him become a kid again. NME goes on set with the 20-year-old popstar for his debut album ‘4th Wall’

Features

THE NME 100

Speed, 1300, Babyface Mal, Surusinghe and more rising Aussie stars you need to know

Features

THE MAKING OF M3GAN

We meet the team behind the killer kids’ toy that tore up TikTok and sashayed into cinemas

Features

BUMPY

The Squid Nebula vocalist and neo-soul storyteller makes her personal, powerful solo debut

Features

THE FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

Xalavier Nelson Jr, one of gaming’s most prolific narrative designers and writers, on the industry’s “two realities”

Also In This Issue:

  • Måneskin’s rock’n’roll circus rumbles on
  • A faithful, thrilling Final Fantasy VII remaster
  • The Last of Us: an excellent video game adaptation

This issue will begin shipping the week of 6 February 2023.

