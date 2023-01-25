Issue 38: January 2023

Features
BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL
Ruel lost touch with real life – until the pandemic let him become a kid again. NME goes on set with the 20-year-old popstar for his debut album ‘4th Wall’
THE NME 100
Speed, 1300, Babyface Mal, Surusinghe and more rising Aussie stars you need to know
THE MAKING OF M3GAN
We meet the team behind the killer kids’ toy that tore up TikTok and sashayed into cinemas
BUMPY
The Squid Nebula vocalist and neo-soul storyteller makes her personal, powerful solo debut
THE FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE
Xalavier Nelson Jr, one of gaming’s most prolific narrative designers and writers, on the industry’s “two realities”
Also In This Issue:
- Måneskin’s rock’n’roll circus rumbles on
- A faithful, thrilling Final Fantasy VII remaster
- The Last of Us: an excellent video game adaptation
