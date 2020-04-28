Issue 05: April 2020

Features
ON SOLID GROUND
A year ago, Tash Sultana was burnt out. So they adapted. The singer-songwriter is now learning to find strength in a new backing band, taking it slow – and growing zucchini
Features
DREAM GIRL
Grace Shaw shot to fame with a song about her beloved dog, Charlie. The artist better known as Mallrat Skypes us from self-quarantine to talk her debut album and coming into her own as a producer
Features
BREAKING UP WITH BRITAIN
Riz Ahmed on growing up in the UK, his rap career and his new album ‘The Long Goodbye’
Features
HEAVY DUTY
Cable Ties’ second album ‘Far Enough’ is a fiery take on a complex world. We meet the trio to chat about how to find hope in such dangerous times
Also In This Issue:
- The Strokes: ‘The New Abnormal’
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- SUPEREGO: Fremantle’s newest hip-hop renegades
