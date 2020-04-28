MAGAZINE Issue 05: April 2020

Issue 05: April 2020

In our inaugural print issue of NME Australia magazine: the fearless Tash Sultana tells us how they bounced back from sheer exhaustion to craft a new record with a new band, Mallrat doesn’t care for the label “bedroom musician”, and, from the other side of the world, UK multi-hyphenate Riz Ahmed is sure that Britain has broken up with him

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

ON SOLID GROUND

A year ago, Tash Sultana was burnt out. So they adapted. The singer-songwriter is now learning to find strength in a new backing band, taking it slow – and growing zucchini

Features

DREAM GIRL

Grace Shaw shot to fame with a song about her beloved dog, Charlie. The artist better known as Mallrat Skypes us from self-quarantine to talk her debut album and coming into her own as a producer

Features

BREAKING UP WITH BRITAIN

Riz Ahmed on growing up in the UK, his rap career and his new album ‘The Long Goodbye’

Features

HEAVY DUTY

Cable Ties’ second album ‘Far Enough’ is a fiery take on a complex world. We meet the trio to chat about how to find hope in such dangerous times

Also In This Issue:

  • The Strokes: ‘The New Abnormal’
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • SUPEREGO: Fremantle’s newest hip-hop renegades

This issue will begin shipping the week of 11th May 2020.

MORE ISSUES

