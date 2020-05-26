Issue 06: May 2020

Features
NO FLIP SIDE
In the age of COVID-19, artists are being asked to share more than ever. G Flip is happy to let people in on the intricacies of her life – as she says, “There’s no difference between G Flip and Georgia Flipo. They are literally the same person”. But sometimes, there are consequences
Features
HAIL MARY
Jezabels’ frontwoman Hayley Mary tells NME about the process of making her new album, her newfound sobriety and her doubts about livestreams: “I’m letting go of standards on what I thought rock ’n’ roll could be”
Features
CAMERA PSYCHEDELIA
Fogged-up camera lenses, brain-melting psychedelic rock and a whirlwind tour of Europe – filmmaker John Angus Stewart tells the story of shooting King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s documentary, Chunky Shrapnel
Features
LOCKDOWN LOVERS
In Normal People, first-time leads Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have snagged the roles of a lifetime. They tell NME about teen love, awkward sex scenes, their TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel – and trying not to fuck it all up
Also In This Issue:
- The 1975: ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’
- Gears Of War’s latest spin-off, Gears Tactics
- Miiesha: rising soul ’n’ b star with a story to tell
This issue will begin shipping the week of 8 June 2020.