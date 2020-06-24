Issue 07: June 2020

Features
PARADISE LOST & FOUND
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s gruelling international tour for their first album ‘Hope Downs’ nearly broke them. But on sophomore release ‘Sideways To New Italy’, they find their way back home
Features
NO UGLY DUCKLING
Sydney singer-composer Jack Colwell paints his own mythical, turbulent transformation on his debut album, ‘Swandream’, which is gorgeous and grotesque in turn
Features
A SONG OF ICE AND IRE
Two weeks before the US erupted in protest, Ice Cube, the rapper who taught the world to say “fuck the police”, told us about his 30-year journey from ‘Straight Outta Compton’ to his new music biz comedy The High Note
Features
DO A KICKFLIP!
With the news that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is returning in September, NME threw a party. On the guestlist were rising bands, scene staples and a pantheon of pop-punk legends
Also In This Issue:
- Run The Jewels: ‘Run The Jewels 4’
- The Last Of Us Part II
- Why Kitty Green is one of Australia’s most exciting filmmakers
This issue will begin shipping the week of 6 July 2020.