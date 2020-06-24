MAGAZINE Issue 07: June 2020

In the June issue of NME Australia magazine: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever find their way back home, Jack Colwell paints his own mythical transformation, and, straight outta Compton, Ice Cube looks back at his journey from 'Boyz-N-The-Hood' to A-list comedy star

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

NME Australia 07 - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Features

PARADISE LOST & FOUND

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s gruelling international tour for their first album ‘Hope Downs’ nearly broke them. But on sophomore release ‘Sideways To New Italy’, they find their way back home

Features

NO UGLY DUCKLING

Sydney singer-composer Jack Colwell paints his own mythical, turbulent transformation on his debut album, ‘Swandream’, which is gorgeous and grotesque in turn

NME Australia 07 - Jack Colwell

NME Australia 07 - Ice Cube

Features

A SONG OF ICE AND IRE

Two weeks before the US erupted in protest, Ice Cube, the rapper who taught the world to say “fuck the police”, told us about his 30-year journey from ‘Straight Outta Compton’ to his new music biz comedy The High Note

Features

DO A KICKFLIP!

With the news that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is returning in September, NME threw a party. On the guestlist were rising bands, scene staples and a pantheon of pop-punk legends

NME Australia 07 - THPS 1 +2

Also In This Issue:

  • Run The Jewels: ‘Run The Jewels 4’
  • The Last Of Us Part II
  • Why Kitty Green is one of Australia’s most exciting filmmakers

This issue will begin shipping the week of 6 July 2020.

