Black Pumas – ‘Chronicles of a Diamond’ review: how 21st century soul should sound

You can’t move for great soul music coming out of the US in 2023. We’ve had the rip-roaring solo debut of Durand Jones on ‘Wait Til I Get Over’, a homage to his Southern roots; Jalen Ngonda’s unique vocals are a hark back to Smokey Robinson’s sweet falsetto during Motown’s heyday; Gabriels have given the genre an enlightening gospel makeover. In their own ways, each proved that soul music still can inspire and ignite in times as troubled as these.

Black Pumas are right up there with the best. The Austin, Texas duo are perhaps the most successful of the bunch, in fact. Their 2019 self-titled debut alerted discerning music fans to an impressive new talent, and their biggest song ‘Colors’ became a viral anthem which drew attention to life’s simple pleasures in divisive times. They toured the world and landed several Grammys nominations in the process, eventually performing virtually at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

‘Chronicles of a Diamond’ is a more realised offering to the world and exceeds their debut album, continuing their fusion of rock’n’roll, jazz and hip-hop with soulful vibes. The circumstances and the dynamic between Eric Burton and Adrian Quseada have shifted significantly. The pair met when Burton was a busker and Quesada and a producer in need of a personality and singer to elevate the project – much of ‘Black Pumas’ was recorded and written before Burton had even heard come into the studio.

Advertisement

This time, Burton was encouraged to take a more pronounced part in the album’s creations from the very start. He challenged himself to move beyond his role as a performer into a recording artist, battling his insecurities and doubts to provide a meaningful contribution at every stage. Speaking to NME, he cites ‘Ice Cream (Pay Phone)’, a decade-old song he revisited, as an early win to build confidence, bringing in playful elements – including the twinkling siren call of a van – into his compositions.

But what Black Pumas do better than most is give their true, honest selves to each composition. ‘More Than A Love Song’ is an earth-shaking anthem, as catchy as their first album but with added grit to their glossy production; ‘Mrs Postman’ is a paean to the blue-collar workers that keep the world moving and honest, all atop a jazz-flecked hip-hop beat. ‘Angel’ starts off as an acoustic ditty and moves into lush Beatles territory by the song’s close.

You can’t help but hear Burton’s confidence growing across the album’s running time, his potential still untapped and with room to grow. In this latest soul revival, there’s no denying that Black Pumas are at the forefront and on the prowl for more.

Details