EXO – ‘Exist’ review: a deceptively minimalist homecoming

On the surface, ‘Exist’ might feel like a relatively risk-averse release from EXO, the boyband who gave us groundbreaking K-pop hits like ‘Obsession’, ‘Tempo’ and ‘Ko Ko Bop’. Their new studio album is easily digestible and outwardly minimalist – but there are multiple layers at play here. Once those layers are peeled back, at the core is a group that confidently and deftly showcases a vocal depth, range and maturity on a record that feels like a homecoming worthy of the wait.

One of the most buoyant offerings on ‘Exist’ is title track ‘Cream Soda’, which opens the album. Laden with Dionysiac undertones, the song takes attraction as its main motif lyrically. Vocally and visually, it features all the EXO trademarks: clean layered harmonies, murmured ad-libs and a sinuous choreography showcased in the accompanying music video. There’s no denying that EXO have crafted an appetising recipe with this one – like a light, chilled drink in the summer heat that leaves you wanting more.

Sonically, EXO get a bit nostalgic for the ’90s on ‘Exist’. Love song ‘Regret It’ features hints of new jack swing and old-school hip-hop, while ‘Cinderella’ is firmly rooted in synthpop, coupled with an explosive, bass-heavy chorus. There’s also the rowdy ‘Private Party’, which leaves very little to the imagination lyrically (“Touch my body / Our own private party””). All three are perfectly palatable, but perhaps not the most memorable when stacked against other offerings on the album.

Advertisement

On the flip side, the stripped-down ‘Hear Me Out’ is rollicking fun, with lyrics that goad their proverbial lover to just let go and have a good time: “No need to hesitatе / Oh, babe, hold me closely / Thinking too much messes with your flow / You know I don’t play games.” It’s by far the simplest song on the record but also perhaps the best, proving that less is indeed more. The equally straightforward ‘No Makeup’ is another clear standout, where EXO take a more flirtatious and inviting approach lyrically.

The album’s more upbeat tracks come by way of ‘Love Fool’ – a perky ode to the thrill of the chase that borrows from the ’80s with a snappy, synthy base and gleaming keys sprinkled throughout – and feel-good pop number ‘Another Day’. “Will you let go of the unnecessary worries? / Let it all flow,” the first verse goes. Bubbly snaps, distorted scratches and subtle cymbals serve as the perfect base for EXO to shine.

If we are talking vocals, though, hazy album closer ‘Let Me In’ is the indisputable winner. The eight members’ voices flow seamlessly in set pairs – D.O. and Suho take the lead in the first verse, Kai and Xiumin follow suit in the pre-chorus, finally culminating with Baekhyun’s ad-lib segueing into Chen’s falsetto in the chorus. Chanyeol and Sehun also introduce a dexterous rhythmic change in the second verse with a suave rap. At one point in the track, the harmonies stack up to replace the main synth, merging to create an airy and almost choral organ sound. Quite simply, it’s magical.

Some things in life only happen once in a blue moon, and full-group EXO comebacks somehow seem to have become one of them. Fans were left starving for nearly five years, but now that hunger has been satiated by an album that’s largely a feast for the ears. On ‘Exist’, EXO give us exactly what we’ve been craving for: a record fronted by their powerhouse vocals and steeped in sultry R&B, and the result is a ride so smooth that it’s hard to pick a favourite.

Details