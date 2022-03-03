FERLA – ‘Personal Hotspot’ review: Nostalgic synthpop shot through with sardonic, seductive humour

Since their 2019 debut album ‘It’s Personal’, Melbourne four-piece FERLA have been tantalising fans with singles that evoke synthpop icons Roxy Music at their most anthemic; FERLA’s charismatic frontman Giuliano Ferla certainly shares a proclivity with Roxy’s Bryan Ferry for dramatic, flamboyant affectation. On the band’s second album, ‘Personal Hotspot’, they serve up a riot of dance beats, sun-dazed synths, art rock and Euro disco nostalgia.

The core themes are survival and the cost of carelessness both on us as individuals and as a human collective – ideas that have come up on any number of post-pandemic albums, an inevitable consequence of all the time songwriters had to indulge existential enquiries.

“There is nothing to do but lie down and cry-ayyy-ayy!” Ferla cries on opening track ‘Violence’. Synth handclaps, harmonised “ooh-oohs”, and kitschy electronic keyboard all feed into a summery, strangely upbeat song about the catastrophe that is our everyday existence. It sets the tone for the whole album, which at times resembles a vinyl record from the ’80s plucked from an obscure corner of the op shop.

‘Personal Hotspot’ is endearingly sweet, melancholic and hook-laden – but it also sweats with high-camp flourishes of sax, electronic piano organ, and lounge lizard-style vocal crooning. Bassist Steve Gavan, drummer Nigel Moyes and keyboardist/backing vocalist Kate Monger bestow luminous instrumental arrangements that respectfully complement Ferla’s spotlit vocals and oddball lyrics. This record will find favour with fans of early 2000s !!!, LCD Soundsystem, Datarock and Out Hud; the funk-jazz-lounge feels will also catch the ears of Hiatus Kaiyote listeners.

All big ’80s production and smirking lyrics, ‘I See You’ that could have been a Depeche Mode B-side 20 years ago. Ferla’s deep, baritone croon is gorgeously soothing, though it slips into sarcasm and sneer with discomfiting ease. It’s easy to wonder whether he’s being earnest or taking the piss. Listeners might ask themselves if they’re the butt of the joke or involved in its telling. But the whole package – lyrics, music and mood – is so catchy and buoyant that the debate over intention is as readily shelved.

Just as you might be wondering if Ferla has lost hope in the inherent goodness of humanity, the confessional, erotically charged synthwave of ‘Only The Beginning’ sucks you into its hip-swivelling orbit. Deep, low bass thrums over a languid, pulsating percussive throb and Ferla admits in the most heartbreaking chant “I wanted to give it up, you know I’ll never be enough, I wanted to give it up, and start again.” An Auto-Tuned harmony echoes sympathetically while synth fuzz lacerates his voice, as if the savagery of the outside world can’t be held off, even mid-song.

And then there’s ‘It’s Not Enough’, a contender for the anthem of the pandemic. Over a simple piano melody, the patter of drum cymbals and the throng of bass carrying the tune, Ferla intones: “I’m at the edge of an existential bender, I don’t know who I am, the Uber driver told me that hope is not a strategy, well neither is apathy, so I didn’t leave a tip.”

Shot through with Ferla’s sardonic humour, ‘Personal Hotspot’ is a sauntering, seductive follow up to their debut that, despite some shortcomings, will become a high-rotation favourite. Apathy, of course, is neither a strategy nor a possibility when it comes to FERLA.