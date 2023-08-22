STAYC – ‘Teenfresh’ review: going through growing pains, and that’s okay

Those who have followed STAYC from the very beginning would have immediately understood – even welcomed – the group’s latest mini-album ‘Teenfresh’. Since their debut, the girl group have been championing their “teenfresh” concept – A portmanteau of the words ‘teenage’ and ‘fresh’, which are largely self-explanatory – encompassing STAYC’s drive to create their own space and sound in the crowded K-pop landscape.

The “teenfresh” sound has been and continues to be a very conscious, conceptual choice for STAYC. As exciting as youth is, the growing pains of those years shape who we are. The memories and behaviours of our youth become the foundational elements of our adult life. For STAYC, the “teenfresh” sound is their own way of celebrating the gloriousness of youth while also imbuing their listeners (and themselves) with the courage to accept and embrace their flaws and differences.

The mini-album’s title track ‘Bubble’ plays right into the concept. Peeling back the layers of the bubblegum pop sound, there lies a heartening message: we all tend to trap ourselves in the bubbles of criticism and unrealistic expectations, or as STAYC stresses, “being different and being wrong is different”. The “nagging” of the world is a flimsy bubble, and beyond it is a world of acceptance and freedom. At times, the song pleasantly reminds us of Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’, another deliciously catchy banger that delivered a similar message.

Advertisement

Extending the concept of ‘Bubble’ is ‘Not Like You’, where STAYC revel in the liberation that self-love and confidence brings. The fairly straightforward song is complemented by a similarly in-your-face hip-hop sound, as STAYC detail how they’re different from the naysayers. “How can I be shameless, shameless but I like it / I want you to respect me,” they proclaim. While this album cut contrasts the “bubbly” approach of the title track – the pun just wrote itself – the underwhelming chorus takes away from an otherwise robust song.

Fortunately, ‘I Wanna Do’ makes up for the disappointment we feel on ‘Not Like You’. With twinkling synths layered over a smooth, mid-tempo R&B progression, the song is clearly one for the nights when you need the support of a companion. Comforting vocals invite you to lean on the group as they promise they will always be here for us. It’s a gentle reminder that growing up may be hard, unforgiving, cruel and lonely, but one will always find a home in companionship.

The only place where points need to be docked on the album is ‘Be Mine’. While the song holds up well musically – the Y2K-inspired R&B arrangement overlaid on shimmering sound effects melts much like butter – one can’t overlook the cognitive dissonance with the rest of the album. After spending three tracks embracing our differences and working on our confidence, descriptors like “clumsy” and “needy” and asking someone to be in love with us “even if you can’t do it casually” seems out of place to say the least.

As STAYC’s ‘Teenfresh’ would probably tell us, however, stumbles are an inevitable part of the journey of growth. Despite its shortcomings, one cannot help but appreciate the solid purpose of ‘Teenfresh’, which goes a long way in establishing the girl group’s overall identity. Here be the world of STAYC: where festive reverie meets profound introspection, and where warm acceptance awaits everyone.

Details