The Big Moon – ‘Here Is Everything’ review: their deepest, most emotional album yet

The Big Moon’s music has always been more introspective, self-effacing than most. On their previous two records, 2017’s debut ‘Love In the 4th Dimension’, and 2020’s follow-up ‘Walking Like We Do’, they interrogated every facet of themselves, and relationships with others. ‘Here Is Everything’ is no different, with large swathes of the record written during lead singer Juliette Jackson’s pregnancy and early days of motherhood.

As she told NME, there’s been deep changes internally with the band and their mindsets following lean pandemic years of no touring, a medium that The Big Moon thrive in: “It’s complicated because I love my life now, but I’m exhausted all the time and my energy for creativity is working at 10 per cent of what it once was.” That daily battle to overcome, or simply, just get by appears to be one they’re winning slowly but surely.

‘Suckerpunch’ is the finest example, as amidst the floaty ambience Jackson details how tiring being resilient can be: “You’ve been waiting for the future, like a heavyweight champion / But when you think you’d beat the underdog, she learns to sucker-punch”. It’s for those slow days, when you know you’re on the brink of greatness, but it’s just taking too long.

‘Magic’ is motivational whilst showing off The Big Moon’s flawless harmonies. And then ‘Daydreaming’ hosts their lofty sound again as jubilant tambourines and grandiose piano chords conjure up moments of simplicity and free-spiritedness. As much as it is an uptempo track, it’s an ode to Jackson’s child and about her struggle with breastfeeding; Jackson doesn’t shy away from the challenges, she acknowledges the struggle and that the reward was like none other. As motherhood consumes her every being, the struggles now becomes a positive: “Wherever I go, you’re the wind blowing through my mind / Whatever I cared about, don’t mean a thing to me now”.

There can be bad days like those detailed on ‘Suckerpunch’, but there’s always hope. And as well as being personal to Jackson and her story, these tracks still are universally felt. From their pen through to their sound, ‘Here Is Everything’ is emotive and glossy; one that gives space to breathe in this busy world.

