Tyla – ‘Tyla’ review: rhythmic amapiano star proves she’s no one-hit wonder

While all artists dream of a hit single to spur their ascent to pop’s upper echelons, most go all their lives without brushing its elusive glint. Yet, even by social media’s unpredictable standards, the meteoric trajectory of Tyla – born Tyla Laura Seethal – has been a spectacle to behold.

Since its release in July 2023, the 22-year-old’s breakout hit ‘Water’ has been unstoppable. Taking off on TikTok due to its waist-wriggling Bacardi choreography, ‘Water’ rapidly enamoured the international market, clocking Top 10 spots in the UK, US, and New Zealand singles charts – and more. A win for Tyla in the newly created Best African Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammys sealed the deal after five years grinding away in her native South Africa. But, as she told NME early last year, she “always knew that things were going to work out eventually.”

Afrobeats’ recent mainstream breakthrough – with acts like Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and BNXN leading the charge – coincides with the decade-long slow burn of amapiano: a blend of Afro, deep house, jazz, and kwaito, and lays the foundations for the likes of Tyla.

Canny enough to hear the limitless potential of Aaliyah-esque R&B intertwined with the lively rhythms of her South African homeland – a combo she has coined “popiano” – Tyla is uniquely poised for stardom, albeit, she is on pause. She was recently forced to cancel her Coachella appearance and world tour due to an undisclosed injury; yet a break is unlikely to totally curb her trajectory.

Quick to drop a catchy chorus, album opener ‘Safer’ dashes any presumptions of Tyla being a one-hit wonder, its peppy sound in contrast with lyrics related to romantic struggles – an insecurity reinforced by recent single, ‘Truth Or Dare’. By the time ‘No 1’ – featuring Nigerian artist Tems – rolls around, Tyla has reignited her sense of self-worth. With features from rappers Gunna and Skillibeng, ‘Jump’ switches shuffling beats for a dancehall thump, while an appearance by Latin-American pop star Becky G on ‘On My Body’ further proves Tyla’s influence as a global force.

Signing off with intimate closer ‘To Last’, all whispered vocals and bittersweet synths, it is clear we are witnessing the start of something special. While Tyla’s parents may have hoped she grow out of her ambition to be an artist, she never did: “I’m very determined,” she previously told us. “If I want something, I make sure I get it.” Through sheer faith and tenacity, Tyla anoints herself as South Africa’s brightest new star, reinforcing that amapiano was never a ‘moment’ – and only ever a true movement.

