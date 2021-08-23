‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode one recap: Maggie and Negan face off

Saddle up, everyone: it’s time for one last ride through The Walking Dead. Better bring ample supplies, mind, because we’re in for a veeery long goodbye, with season 11 of everyone’s favourite weekly zombie variety hour set to be the show’s longest ever. There’s 24 undoubtedly bloody episodes to gorge on from now until 2022.

With the proper introduction of the Commonwealth, Maggie’s lingering face-off with Negan and Daryl and Carol preparing to say goodbye, there’s plenty to look forward to – so let’s get on with it, shall we?

What happened in The Walking Dead this week?

Everyone’s getting a bit hangry : Season 11 opens with the majority of our heroes staging a wordless and frankly breathless Mission: Impossible-style raid on an army barracks, which is teeming with the undead, as their desperate search for supplies goes on. After just about pulling off this night-time heist (and grabbing a few of the still-functioning automatic weapons left by the walker-soldiers), the group head back to a bleak-looking Alexandria, which is crop-less and still very much reeling from the Whisperers onslaught of season 10 as the survivors face up to their latest challenge: they need food, and lots of it.

Going underground : Forced to take shelter from a freakish monsoon (what is this, the apocalypse?), Maggie and co. head down into an abandoned Metro station on the outskirts of Washington D.C. When Negan cautions against the group carrying on their journey along the pitch-black rail tracks Maggie emphatically shuts him down, demanding that he – the appointed local tour guide – give them directions. Passing some troubling graffiti (“If there is a God, he will have to beg for my forgiveness”) and wincing through some loud, creaking noises (supposedly the storm – “that is God telling us to turn around,” quips Negan), the group then comes across a road/rail-block: a ton of rotting corpses in body bags. Great!

Meanwhile, in the Commonwealth: Later, we check in with Eugene, Yumiko, Ezekiel and Princess as they continue to wait in Commonwealth purgatory. The four are each hauled in for questioning by a pair of “auditors” from this strange new community while a gruff-looking man in an orange stormtrooper suit silently keeps watch. The four are told they are currently at the “level one” stage of assessment, and are each asked numerous questions about their backgrounds (we find out, for instance, that Yumiko is a lawyer who studied at Oxford) as well as how they came across the train station in season 10 and the location of their current settlement.

Back in their holding cell, the quartet debrief on their respective interrogations as they try to suss out what the situation is. There are numerous other survivors around them in similar cages, and we see one poor prisoner being hurled out of his cell and told he will undergo “reprocessing” due to some unexplained indiscretion. Seems the Commonwealth do not mess around… The Wall of the Lost: Princess has quickly observed the habits of the Commonwealth guards patrolling their cells, and the four hatch a daring escape plan – with Eugene and Yumiko somehow getting their hands on the guards’ stormtrooper gear. They just about make it out of the complex, and as they rush past a giant basket of useless US dollars they encounter a huge “Wall of the Lost”. On it are hundreds of messages and pictures of family, friends and loved ones of the Commonwealth’s residents, with anyone on it who comes to the community looking for sanctuary allowed entry, no questions asked. Princess spots a picture of Yumiko on the wall, which appears to have been put there by her brother, Tomi. The escape is off, everyone – we’re all heading into the Commonwealth after all!

Ugliest walker kill of the week:

It has to be when Negan takes on the Last Of Us-esque Bloater in the subway tunnel. Are The Walking Dead’s zombies capable of hideous evolution? Because if so, our survivors are (not) in for a treat this season.

This week’s biggest question: what role will Negan play in the final season of The Walking Dead? From outright bastard to defeated prisoner to part-vindicated Alpha-slayer, Negan’s TWD journey has been eventful to say the least. But with very few allies on his side at present and shot-caller Maggie not looking in any mood to forgive him for his past crimes, Negan’s outcast status in the show can surely only go so far. With season 11 (hopefully) set to provide us with closure on a whole range of plot points, Negan’s fate is up there in terms of what fans want to see resolved the most. Will he avoid being slain by Maggie? Could he turn and join the next clan of villains? Or will he just sneak off one day and ride off into the sunset? Whatever the outcome, here’s hoping we get a fitting end for one of TV’s most dastardly figures.

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 will premiere weekly on Mondays in the UK on Star on Disney+, starting August 23