The first song I remember hearing

‘Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens’ from Five Guys Named Moe

“My mum was quite big on music and quite eclectic. She’d play a lot of Motown and shit you’d hear on the radio in the ’80s like Spandau Ballet, but I can remember this song being on all the time.”

The first song I fell in love with

Advertisement

Europe – ‘The Final Countdown’

“I was a big fan of Michael Jackson, but I can remember changing the channel on the TV one day and hearing this song and Michael Jackson went the fuck out the window. It suddenly dawned on me: Michael Jackson isn’t bad, he’s a fucking pussy, fucking Europe is where it’s at.”

The first album I owned

The Fugees – ‘The Score’

“I used to steal a lot of albums from friends. With the little money I had, to spend that on buying an album was insane. I had a friend, Alex, who used to love buying albums and I thought he was a mad cunt – we could have bought weed with that money! But this is the first album I remember buying and being excited about, knowing it was gonna be good. I was a white kid from the back end of Lancashire so rap was a real discovery for me. I think Lauryn Hill is just phenomenal; she’s the best one in [The Fugees] and she carries this album.”

The song that reminds me of home

Advertisement

Sun Kil Moon – ‘Glenn Tipton’

“He’s singing about his dad – I like old movies with Clark Gable, just like my dad does. And now that I’m older, I do find I like doing things my dad did. When I would go to America for a job for like six months at a time, I’d listen to this song a lot. It’s a song about all kinds of shit; it’s a song about everything, really. I think Sun Kil Moon is a very unusual artist and I’ve got a lot of time for him, but I don’t like how he puts other musicians on blast – you know how he gets up on stage and slags everyone off? I think he’s a bit of a cock hole for that.”

The song I wish I’d written

Elliott Smith – ‘Say Yes’

“To be honest, there’s a few Elliott Smith songs that I wish I’d had the sense to write. I think he’s just mesmerising. When I listen to him, I’m just like ‘fuck me, I get it.’ But I can’t listen to him too much because it always fucks me up.”

The song I do at karaoke

Dope Lemon – ‘Marinade’

“One of my golden rules is not to do karaoke. But if I absolutely had to, I’d do this song because he speaks it all – it’s a piece of piss, so I wouldn’t make a massive cunt of myself.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Pixies – ‘Hey’

“I listen to music all day on shuffle and this keeps coming on. I’ve been doing it around the flat – you know that ridiculous talking he does? I’ve been making myself laugh with it, so this is the song I’ve had in my head during the corona bullshit.”

The song that makes me want to dance

Mbongwana Star feat. Konono No. 1 – ‘Malukayi’

“I only discovered this recently and it’s absolutely fucking sick. I can’t recommend it enough.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Perfume Genius – ‘Otherside’

“It’s an absolutely beautiful song. I went to see him live in Manchester and honestly, he was absolutely phenomenal. He started the gig off with this song and it was this explosion of sound; I just knew I had to use it in Brassic. We actually used it in a gypsy fight scene because I wanted a juxtaposition between what you were seeing – this awful violence being dished out – and the magical sound of Perfume Genius. The trouble is, when you create a TV show, you have to watch every episode over and over again, so I’ve heard this track more than anyone in the world’s had hot dinners. What I’ve learned is that picking music for the show can be a big sacrifice: sometimes you’re gonna lose your love for that song.”

All episodes of ‘Brassic’ season 2 are available on Sky One with NOW TV from May 7