Between oil field explosions and decapitated limbs, there was barely any respite during Fear The Walking Dead‘s shortest, and meanest, episode of the season. The zombie horror’s new anthology format has struggled to sustain quality levels from week to week, but we’re slowly starting to see improvement. Check out the standout moments from Fear The Walking Dead season 6 episode 6, ‘Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg’.

Most surprising moment: June saves Virginia’s life

When Virginia (Colby Minifie) got bitten on the hand by a walker, it looked like she was destined for a surprise exit. Trapped in a cabin with the injured despot as Tank Town oil field burst into flames, medic June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) had the opportunity to end Virginia’s life and escape with husband John (Garret Dillahunt) before any reprisals. However, in a quiet moment when all seemed lost, Virginia asked June to take care of her younger sister Dakota. June, softened by the rare display of humanity, chose to lop off Virginia’s hand with an axe to prevent the virus spreading.

By saving her life, June now has bargaining leverage over the de facto leader of the camp. Her demands? A new hospital, which should allow the medic to give better care to others, while also reuniting adopted siblings Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell). It’s the first crack in Virginia’s authority, but could saving her turn out to be June’s biggest mistake?

Who’s in danger? John flees the community

Not everyone is convinced June’s decision to negotiate with Virginia is a wise one. Her husband John is particularly worried and, after questioning Virginia’s authority in previous episodes, decides he is no longer safe in the camp. So, in this episode’s closing shot, we watch as he peels off the back of the group’s line of vehicles and travels down a separate road to everyone else. His destination? A mysterious cabin that Janis (Holly Curran) told him about before her death in episode four.

After Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) split last week, John and June are the latest couple to go their separate ways. With Virginia paranoid about the mysterious cult pushing into her territory, John’s flight might be the easy excuse she needs to put a target on his back.

Familiar faces: Wes and Luciana are back in the mix

You might have forgotten about Wes (Colby Hollman) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) this season, as neither has featured much while on gasoline duty in Tank Town.

Previously, Tank Town felt like a dump for characters the writers weren’t sure what to do with next. Luciana, in particular, has been a criminally underserved character despite her status as an important part of the show since season two. With gasoline production at a standstill, Luciana and Wes have been moved back into the spotlight. Let’s hope they aren’t being set up as token deaths down the line.

This week’s biggest question: why did that walker look like Freddy Krueger?

With a mysterious cult venturing deeper into Virginia’s territory, Fear The Walking Dead is doing its best to tease the show’s newest villain. As June wrestled with a walker during the Tank Town fire, she noticed the flesh-eating monster had blades attached to small blocks wrapped at the end of each finger – like a DIY version of Nightmare On Elm Street baddie Freddy Krueger.

With Friday the 13th hockey masks used last week, it’s hard to tell if the show is actually paying homage to horror’s slasher icons or if the Easter eggs are coincidental. Should next week’s episode feature a chainsaw-wielding maniac, we’ll know for certain it’s the former.

Most ominous quote: “I can’t stay here. If I do, I have a feeling I’m not gonna last long” – John Dorie

Fear The Walking Dead season 6 episode 6 airs on AMC