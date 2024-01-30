A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announces 2024 tour dates in UK, Europe, North America and Australia

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced a 2024 world tour, including headline shows in the UK and Europe. Find all the details below.

The New York rapper and singer-songwriter is due to head out on the road this spring for his ‘Better Off Alone’ tour, which consists of 39 concerts around the globe.

Kicking off in New Zealand in April, the upcoming run of dates is also scheduled to visit Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in Australia before the artist heads to Europe later that month.

Advertisement

In early May, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will touch down on these shores for a trio of arena gigs in Manchester, London and Birmingham. Support on these dates will come from Fridayy and Byron Messia.

He’ll then head to the US and Canada for the North American leg, with that stint featuring stop-offs in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, Toronto, Montreal and other locations.

Better Off Alone World Tour Comin to a City Near You. New Album This Spring.https://t.co/LkKsy6NerJ pic.twitter.com/Ck7OL1Eul4 — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) January 29, 2024

Tickets for the UK, European and North American dates go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 2). You’ll be able to buy yours here (UK) and here (US and Canada).

Fans in Australia and New Zealand, meanwhile, can purchase tickets here from 1pm local time on Friday, February 9.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s 2024 European and UK tour dates are:

Advertisement

APRIL

23 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

24 – Palladium, Cologne

28 – Zenith, Paris

MAY

01 – Co-op Live, Manchester

02 – The O2, London

05 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

You can find the full list of shows for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s 2024 ‘Better Off Alone’ tour here.

Following the announcement, the rapper is set to release a new single called ‘P&E’ (featuring Mariah The Scientist) on February 9. His fifth studio album, also titled ‘Better Off Alone’, is slated for a spring release.