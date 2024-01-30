Watch Bob Odenkirk discover he’s related to King Charles III

Bob Odenkirk discovered he’s a distant cousin of King Charles III during an appearance on TV show Finding Your Roots.

In an episode that airs tonight (January 30), host Henry Louis Gates Jr. takes the Better Call Saul actor through his family tree and finds his fifth great-grandfather is Friedrich Carl Steinholz, the son of the Duke of Plön.

Born in Germany in 1755, Steinholz is related to the royal families of Europe through his father, which means Odenkirk has royal blood.

Speaking on the show about the royal connection, Odenkirk explained how he doesn’t support monarchies. “[It makes me feel] like a part of history that I didn’t think I was any part of,” he said. “I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that. You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted.”

He added: “I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilisation. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road.”

When Gates explained that because of his relation to the Duke of Plön, Odenkirk and King Charles III are 11th cousins, the actor jokingly flipped his stance: “Well, maybe I’ll change my mind!”

Slightly stunned by the connection, Odenkirk added: “Oh, that is crazy. I never even thought about that! Of course that’s true, right? ‘Cause all these [royal] families are related. Because all they did was marry each other.”

Better Call Saul came to an end in 2022 after six seasons. The show was nominated for 53 Emmys during its run but didn’t win a single one, setting a new record for the most losses in the award show’s history.

Last year, Odenkirk made a guest appearance in The Bear season two. He next stars in director Mike Flanagan’s The Room Returns, a remake of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, opposite Bella Heathcote and Greg Sestero.