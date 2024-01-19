Cassyette announces debut album ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ with two new singles

Cassyette has announced details of her debut album, titled ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ – listen to two new singles below.

The album will land on August 23 via 23 Recordings, and its announcement follows the recent teasing of new single ‘Why Am I Like This?’.

‘Why Am I Like This?’ has now arrived alongside another new track, titled ‘Ipecac’, and details of a 2024 headline tour of the UK and Europe.

Speaking about her debut album, Cassyette said: “I’m so excited for the release of my first album. I’ve put in so much work and I’ve collaborated with so many amazing and talented people and I’m so grateful to see it brought to life. Since my Dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief.

“It’s from that darkness that ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”

Listen to the two new singles below.

Her debut album will follow on from her 2022 mixtape ‘Sad Girl’. In a four-star review of the mixtape, NME wrote: “Cassyette is not an artist anyone can hope to pin down and box up: she’s proven she can do it all. With each release, she zooms off into the unexpected, showing that her appeal lies in that element of surprise.”

Cassyette is currently on tour with Bring Me The Horizon across the UK, with US co-headline dates with Yonaka to follow in February, and a newly announced UK and European headline tour beginning in April.

See all Cassyette’s upcoming tour dates below and buy tickets here.

JANUARY 2024 (with Bring Me The Horizon)

9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Bournemouth, BIC

12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 – London, The O2

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY 2024 (co-headline with Yonaka)

4-10 – Miami, Shiprocked

12 – Orlando, The Social

13 – Atlanta, Vinyl

15 – Washington DC, Union Stage

17 – New York, Mercury Lounge

APRIL 2024

1 – Cardiff, The Globe

2 – Bristol, Fleece

4 – Manchester, Academy 2

5 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steelmill

7 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

8 – Sheffield, Leadmill

10 – Leicester, O2 Academy2

11 – London, Scala

15 – Cologne, Luxor

17 – Hamburg, headCRASH

18 – Berlin, Hole44

20 – Warsaw, Niebo

21 – Prague, Cafe V Lese

23 – Budapest, Akvarium

24 – Munich, Feierwerk (Orangehouse)

26 – Kofmehl, Kofmehl

27 – Milan, Biko

29 – Paris, Boule Noire

MAY 2024

1 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Up