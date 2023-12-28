Donald Trump refutes claims that he “bullied” his way into ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump has refuted director Chris Columbus’ claims that he “bullied” his way into being featured on Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

In a 2020 interview with Business Insider celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Home Alone franchise, Columbus expressed that Trump’s cameo in the film was the product of needing to film at New York’s Plaza Hotel, which he owned.

“We couldn’t rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage,” Columbus told Business Insider. “Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie.”

He added that “the oddest thing happened” when they screened the film for the first time. “People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen,” Columbus said. “So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

Now, the former US president has taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, to address Columbus’ comments. “Director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2… I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” Trump claimed.

“They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success… Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie,” Trump added.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why!”

In the film, Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin MacAllister asks Trump for directions to the hotel lobby, to which Trump replies: “Down the hall and to the left.” His cameo lasts about 6 seconds in total. Watch Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York below:

