Fans are re-sharing Tracy Chapman’s original Grammys performance of ‘Fast Car’ from 1989

Fans online have been re-sharing Tracy Chapman’s original Grammys performance of ‘Fast Car’ form 1989 following her appearance at the awards last night (February 4).

Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage at the 2024 Grammys last night to perform a version of her 1988 single ‘Fast Car’ together.

Combs helped give the track a resurgence last year when he released a cover of the song. His version has been certified double platinum in the US and won the Single Of The Year and Song Of The Year awards at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards (CMA).

The star was previously confirmed to be appearing at the 2024 Grammys, with reports emerging in the days before the ceremony that he would be joined on stage by Chapman. She has only performed in front of a camera a handful of times since her last tour ended in 2009.

Now, following the performance, fans online have been sharing Chapman’s original performance, which you can see below, along with their thoughts on that. One user called her “an amazing singer and icon” while another said she was “a true gem in the music world.”

Check out the original performance along with some of the reaction below:

And to put it in perspective, the original Grammy performance the year @taylorswift13 was born:https://t.co/08UDClCB7D — Dr. Fiona Mattatall 🪩 (@FionaMattatall) February 5, 2024

I first heard this song in the 1989 Grammys and became a fan ever since. Tracy Chapman rocks, even after 35 yrs. A true gem in the music world❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — @YenChenKL_Busy, checking in on & off😅 (@YenChenKL1) February 5, 2024

Can't stop thinking about how Tracy Chapman's debut album addressed anti-Blackness, police and domestic violence and Reagan's destruction of the lower/middle class and then at the 1989 #GRAMMYs lost song and record of the year to the artifice of "Don't Worry, Be Happy" — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) February 5, 2024

The Tracy Chapman/Luke Combs duet on "Fast Cars" got me thinking. Tracy performed the song at the Grammys in 1989. How many artists have performed the same song at the Grammys more than once? — Mike Bennett (@mrhonorama) February 5, 2024

When Combs first released the cover last year, Chapman shared her support for the musician. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honoured to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in a statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs, meanwhile, told the publication: “Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad, and it has stayed with me since I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That’s the gift of a supernatural songwriter.”

