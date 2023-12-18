ITZY are wild and free in new music video for ‘Born to Be’

K-pop girl group ITZY have released a music video for their new song, ‘Born to Be’.

‘Born to Be’ is a pre-release single for their second studio album of the same name, due out on January 8 alongside its lead single ‘Untouchable’. The new dance-focused music video for ‘Born to Be’ features Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna as they perform intense choreography on fiery set with eye-popping 3D animation.

“Born to be, born to be, wild and free oh, oh / No matter what they say, Imma say it louder / I do it my way, always hit it harder / Born to be, born to be, wild and free oh, oh,” the quartet sing on the chorus.

In the lead-up to their ‘Born to Be’ album, the four ITZY members will be releasing music videos for their solo songs over the upcoming weeks along with another pre-release song, ‘Mr. Vampire’.

The rollout and promotions for ‘Born to Be’ will not feature member, who has been on hiatus since September 2023 due to “extreme levels of anxiety”. However, the singer will still be featured on the album with her solo song ‘Blossom’, which was released back in November.

ITZY have also teased an upcoming 2024 world tour in support of the album. It will kick off in February at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, though the group have yet to announce international dates for the tour.

‘Born to Be’ comes half a year after ITZY’s July mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’. It will also mark the group’s second studio album, following 2021’s ‘Crazy in Love’.