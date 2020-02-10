Uncategorized

Alex Lahey announces new single ‘Sucker For Punishment’

Preceding a tour of the UK, Australia and the US

David James Young
Alex Lahey announces new single
Alex Lahey, CREDIT: FilmMagic

Melbourne singer-songwriter Alex Lahey has today announced her first new single for 2020.

Entitled ‘Sucker For Punishment’, the single follows on from Lahey’s ARIA-nominated and AMP-longlisted second album, ‘The Best Of Luck Club’, from 2019.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Sucker For Punishment’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release statement, the singer noted that the song is about living in a time “where the micro has become the macro”, and focusing in on themes of self-delusion.

“I don’t think there has ever been a time where our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on broader humanity and the planet,” Lahey said.

“Whether it’s a ‘think about it later’ attitude towards climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal data to big business online, a lethargy in the face of political engagement or the need to be validated as a worthwhile individual through obtaining arbitrary units of engagement on social media – we need to catch ourselves out before we suffer greater consequences.”

Lahey will be performing across the country in solo mode, opening for City & Colour, this April.

Next month, she will return to the UK for a supporting run with The Regrettes, followed by a US tour in May – both with her band in tow.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.