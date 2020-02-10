Alex Lahey announces new single ‘Sucker For Punishment’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Alex Lahey has today announced her first new single for 2020.

Entitled ‘Sucker For Punishment’, the single follows on from Lahey’s ARIA-nominated and AMP-longlisted second album, ‘The Best Of Luck Club’, from 2019.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Sucker For Punishment’ below:

In a press release statement, the singer noted that the song is about living in a time “where the micro has become the macro”, and focusing in on themes of self-delusion.

“I don’t think there has ever been a time where our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on broader humanity and the planet,” Lahey said.

“Whether it’s a ‘think about it later’ attitude towards climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal data to big business online, a lethargy in the face of political engagement or the need to be validated as a worthwhile individual through obtaining arbitrary units of engagement on social media – we need to catch ourselves out before we suffer greater consequences.”

Lahey will be performing across the country in solo mode, opening for City & Colour, this April.

Next month, she will return to the UK for a supporting run with The Regrettes, followed by a US tour in May – both with her band in tow.

