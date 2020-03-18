Charli XCX has announced a self-isolation programme of events that will be live-streamed as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The daily online events, which will take place on Charli’s Instagram, are aimed at “providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Charli is inviting guests to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.”

The first event begins this evening (March 18) at 5pm and will see Charli connect with Christine and The Queens for “an open conversation about the current situation and how it can affect creativity and their mental health.” Charli will also be inviting fans to submit questions ahead of the daily streams.

Other events planned included a live-streamed personal training session with Diplo on Thursday (March 19) and a ‘Girls Night In’ event on Friday (March 20) with Rita Ora. On Saturday (March 21), Kim Petras will join Charli for a game of ‘Would U Rather’ and a “therapeutic art class” with Clairo will take place on Sunday (March 22). You can see the full schedule below.

Charli XCX’s March live-stream schedule

18 March, 5pm – An Emo Chat with Christine and the Queens

19 March, 6pm – Personal Training with Diplo

20 March, time TBC – Girls Night In with Rita Ora

21 March, time TBC – Would U Rather with Kim Petras

22nd March, 8pm UK time – Art Class with Clairo

Charli is encouraging viewers to be “as active in each event as possible, joining the conversation or taking part at home.” A press release added: “Through the week’s entire program of online events, Charli will be looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience – spreading positivity via her own platform. We’re all in this together, so self-isolation doesn’t have to be isolating.”