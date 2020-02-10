Uncategorized

Dune Rats celebrate second number-one ARIA album

The first Australian act of 2020 to do so

David James Young
Dune Rats score second number-one album
Dune Rats, CREDIT: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

Dune Rats have scored the number-one album in the country with the release of their third studio album, ‘Hurry Up And Wait’.

Dethroning Billie Eilish’s ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ from the top position, the Brisbane band are the first Australian act to top the ARIA Albums Chart in 2020.

The band have also topped ARIA’s Australian Artist Albums and Vinyl Albums charts with the release, which was put out by the group’s own Ratbag Records imprint.

It follows on from their 2017 album ‘The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit’, which also debuted at number-one on the Albums Chart upon its release.

Watch the band’s latest video for ‘Stupid Is As Stupid Does’ below:

Posting a statement to their social media, Dune Rats thanked their fans for the overwhelming support that lead them to topping the charts twice as an independent Australian band.

“Fucking STOKED our album has landed at #1 in the country again!!”, wrote the band.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported our band, this one’s going straight to the pool room! We owe you all a frosty beer!!!!!!”

The band are set to tour ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ from the end of the month onwards, with every show on the run sold out except for Perth.

 

 

