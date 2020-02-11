News Music News

Ocean Grove release explosive new single ‘NEO’ from forthcoming album

The fourth single from album number two 'Flip Phone Fantasy'

David James Young
Ocean Grove release new single
Ocean Grove, CREDIT: Ed Mason

Nu-metal revivalists Ocean Grove have released another single from their highly-anticipated second album.

‘NEO’ is the fourth track to be released from the forthcoming ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’, following on from 2019’s ‘Ask For The Anthem’ and ‘JUNKIE$’ as well as last month’s ‘SUNNY’.

The release was accompanied by a new music video, which can be viewed below.

In a press statement, bassist Twiggy Hunter – who takes lead vocals for this track – described the song as “the fist through the wall to expose what lies on the other side of teenage aggression.”

“It is the learning of one’s depression through anger and confusion,” he said, “and trying to find your place in a world of distortion.”

“It completes the spectrum of human emotions that ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’ seeks to explore.”

The band’s second studio album is their first since their major line-up shuffle in 2019, which saw both lead vocalist Luke Holmes and guitarist Jimmy Hall depart from the fold with then-bassist Dale Tanner taking over as frontman.

Most recently, the band were seen touring around Australia in support of The Amity Affliction on a regional tour.

The band are currently on tour across Europe with Japanese band Crossfaith, as a precursor to the album’s release later in the year.

