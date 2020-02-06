Splendour rule out Rage Against The Machine for 2020 fest

Despite the enthusiasm of organisers and festival-goers, popular LA rock outfit Rage Against The Machine will not be appearing at this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival.

In an entertaining post on the festival’s Facebook page, organisers said, “Unfortunately, and just for those still hoping, RATM can’t make Australia around Splendour, we tried our very best.” The post was accompanied by a 23-second video in which an office worker is seen on a surveillance camera, taking a hammer to his computer and destroying it.

A note from Splendour. Unfortunately and just for those still hoping, RATM can’t make Australia around Splendour, we tried our very best. Posted by Splendour in the Grass on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

This July marks the 20th edition of the popular annual music and arts festival held at North Byron Parklands, NSW. In December 2019 Splendour announced the dates for the 2020 run, which was quickly followed by speculation from fans and music media as to the potential lineup. Splendour have not yet revealed the artists on this year’s bill, however Rage Against The Machine were one of the band’s predicted to be potential headliners. Other guesses included rapper Travis Scott, Australian producer and DJ Flume, revered Aussie singer-songwriter Nick Cave, and singer Lana Del Ray.

As well as local and international musicians and artists, Splendour also plays host to a diverse range of local arts, crafts, and cuisine.

For this year’s NME Awards, Splendour In The Grass was a nominee in the Best Australian Festival category.

Splendour In The Grass takes place 24 – 26 July 2020 at North Byron Parklands, NSW.