Russell Brand posts new video addressing “distressing week” following allegations

Russell Brand has posted a video addressing a “distressing week” following allegations of rape, sexual assault and controlling behaviour by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in a joint investigation.

The actor, comedian and presenter had already denied what he termed “very serious criminal allegations” in a video that was released last week (September 15). In the video, Brand insisted that his relationships have always been consensual.

The allegations against Brand relate to a seven year period “at the height of his fame” between 2006 and 2013 according to The Sunday Times and come from four women, one of whom was 16 at the time. At the time of the allegations, Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4.

One of the women alleged that Brand raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she went on to be treated at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged that Brand assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship.

A third woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. A fourth woman described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Now, in a new video, Brand spoke about the last week as being “extraordinary and distressing” while also thanking his supporters. He also used the video to hit out at media outlets and the British government.

https://x.com/rustyrockets/status/1705325563936747847?s=46

He said: “Obviously it has been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with,” said Brand in the three-minute long video posted on Rumble, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

“By now you are probably aware that the British government have asked big tech platforms to censor our online content and that some online platforms have complied with that request,” he said.

He said it had been done in the “context of the Online Safety Bill” in the UK, which he said “grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers” in the UK. Earlier this week, the bill passed all its parliamentary stages but as yet, has not received royal assent so is not yet UK law.

He also addressed the news initiative – a partnership between media groups designed to address disinformation. Brand continued: “The trusted news initiative is a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organisations to target, control, choke and shut down independent media organisations like this one.”

Brand did not directly address any of the claims made against him. He went on to say he would continue to speak about subjects such as “deep state and corporate collusion” and how “big pharma” influences government policy.

“And of course, we’ll be talking about media corruption and censorship,” he added.

“So please follow me on Rumble because that’s the only way that we can keep our voice.”

Since the reports were released on Saturday (September 16), allegations from more women have emerged, with The Times saying they have not been investigated yet, though will be “rigorously checked”.

Both Channel 4 and the BBC have opened investigations into Brand, and the Metropolitan Police have requested information from The Times and Channel 4 investigation regarding any alleged offences, and have urged any victims to come forward.

Women’s charity Trevi Women and literacy agency Tavistock Wood have cut ties with Brand, while Channel 4 have also removed all content featuring Brand from their streaming service.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.