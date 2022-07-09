Tyler, The Creator accuses former collaborators of selling his old music

Tyler, The Creator has called out his former collaborators, accusing them of selling his old music.

Yesterday (July 7), Tyler publicly accused Brandun Deshay and Tyler Major of stealing some of his unreleased music and selling it online. While Tyler did not share details about the tracks that were allegedly shared, he claimed Deshay and Major were using the site Discord to share “old songs of mine.”

“… Copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok,” Tyler tweeted.

Advertisement

“Like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff…Like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks? Get it together fellas. Subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, it’s not cool dawggy.”

Tyler has not yet indicated whether he’ll pursue legal action over the allegations.

NME has reached out to representatives of Tyler, Brandun Deshay and Tyler Major for comment.

like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and niggas is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy — T (@tylerthecreator) July 7, 2022

I Swear, When I See Brandun Deshay, IM GOING TO KILL HIM. Show This To The Police For Proof Too. — T (@tylerthecreator) November 7, 2010

@acEnliten I don't fuck with that nigga nor respect him. Do not mention Brandun to me again. Thank you — T (@tylerthecreator) February 16, 2011

Advertisement

Back in June, Tyler heaped praise on Kendrick Lamar’s recent fifth album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’. “I think honesty is awesome — with yourself, with [other] people,” he said in an interview. “I think when you’re making something [like an album], it doesn’t have to be so obvious. But just being honest with how you’re approaching shit is when the best shit comes.”

Tyler added: “N****s don’t know how to give each other hugs and I hope we get past that. We will, though. The younger kids is like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good?’ We gotta cut the bullshit and just start being super open and honest.”

Tyler then brought up ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, saying: “And that’s what Kendrick just did with his new album… I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie’. And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about.

“Not saying the people that’s doing that went through what [Kendrick’s] saying, but it’s making them think about the shit that they’re covering up with that fucking, ‘I’m hard, I shoot people’ shit. I see it, I see through it.”