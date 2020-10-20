Over the past few months musicians have started to share music that’s been inspired by the global pandemic we’re all living through. Charli XCX released ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, an album written and recorded in five-and-a-half weeks during lockdown. Taylor Swift surprise-dropped isolation album ‘Folklore’, a record of comforting folk tunes. And now this Friday (October 23) Anna of the North is sharing her EP ‘Believe’, a lo-fi collection of acoustic songs “inspired by the time we’re in right now”.

Each song on the five-track collection was carefully chosen, with Anna explaining that it’s a “throwback journey and a tribute to my fans”. One of the tunes – the gorgeous ‘Someone Special’ – was written just as the pandemic meant global borders started to shut, and was “inspired by that feeling of uncertainty. Of not knowing.” Anna adds: “during times like these we really get feeling of how fragile we are. In the big picture we might feel insignificant. But you are always special to someone.”

For this week’s NME Home Sessions Anna of the North plays ‘Someone Special’ with her band from her home in Norway, as well as stripped back versions of ‘Baby’ and ‘Dream Girl’. You can watch the video above.

For more NME Home Sessions, check out an exclusive performance from PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn, Jords’ flawless set from the studio, Declan McKenna stripping back songs from his second album ‘Zeros‘ and Alaina Castillo playing songs from her latest EP ‘The Voicenotes’.

Check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.