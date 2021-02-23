Watch Claud play ‘Soft Spot’ and ‘This Town’ for NME Home Sessions

For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Claud, who strips back songs from their recent album ‘Super Monster’ from their bedroom.

Released a few weeks ago, Claud’s debut record is a thing of beauty. In a four-star review, NME said: “Instrumentally and stylistically, ‘Super Monster’ is true to the all-embracing ethos of bedroom pop, with Claud pulling from a wide arsenal of sounds to flit between genre boundaries…but it’s the naturalness in how Claud pulls it off that makes ‘Super Monster’ feel so exceptional.”

For Claud’s performance they play two songs from ‘Super Monster’, ‘Soft Spot’ and ‘This Town’. You can watch the full performance above.

