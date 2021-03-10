Watch Kara Marni play ‘Trippin’, ‘Close’ & ‘Young Heart’ for NME Home Sessions

For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Kara Marni, who performs a stripped back set from her garden shed studio, aka Shed Leopard Studios.

In her performance the rising R&B artist treats us to a stripped back version of her recent single ‘Trippin’ – a belter of a tune that interpolates Amerie’s ’00s pop classic ‘1 Thing’, and fuses it with lush production and Marni’s dazzling whistle register.

Also included in the set is the gorgeous ‘Close’. Marni explains that she wrote the song “about liking someone but deep down knowing that getting close to this person would end up in tears. Story of my life basically, but haven’t we all been there before!”

You can watch Kara Marni’s full NME Home Sessions performance above.

Check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including some big names and rising stars.