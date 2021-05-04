For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Master Peace. The genre-fusing artist strips things back, performing a handful of recent singles alongside cuts from last year’s ‘Love Bites’ EP.

Ear-worm ‘Overdrive’, which dropped earlier this year, gets an outing for the session. Peace has explained that the catchy tune “represents my younger years and what I used to listen to. It comes from a feeling of wanting to relive my youth again and perhaps do it in a different way”.

Gearing up to release new EP ‘Public Display Of Affection’ next month, Peace closes his session with a version of fan favourite ‘PDA’. A highlight of his live shows, for his NME Home Sessions Peace channels the chaotic energy of a gig, albeit in a far more stripped back setting.

You can watch Master Peace’s full NME Home Sessions performance above.

