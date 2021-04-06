For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Skegss, whose performance comes with a welcome dose of sunshine.

Perched on a floral backyard deck, Benny Reed (vocals, guitar) and Toby Cregan (bass) share acoustic versions of ‘Running from Nothing’ and ‘Fade Away’.

Both tracks are taken from the band’s new album ‘Rehearsal’, released last month. The Byron Bay rockers have found a winning formula with their punchy slacker-rock, that’s just as appropriate for sun-kissed dozing as it is for maniacal moshing in sweaty venues – but for their NME Home Sessions they strip things back.

Armed with an acoustic guitar, Benny explains that ‘Running from Nothing’ is “inspired by Aussie music”, while Toby reveals that ‘Fade Away’ is about his dog Blaze – how wholesome.

You can watch the full performance of both ‘Running from Nothing’ and ‘Fade Away’ above.

Be sure to check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including some big names and rising stars.