The Mysterines create the kind of music that makes you want to jump in a mosh-pit. Snarling rock that fuses growling riffs and mega sing-a-long-choruses with the group’s no-fucks-given attitude, it’s the sound of dancing in a sweaty crowd with your mates at a festival.

And whilst the global pandemic has put an end to festival season this year, The Mysterines are still helping to soundtrack your summer. For the latest edition of NME‘s Home Sessions, The Mysterines’ frontwoman Lia Metcalfe joins us for an acoustic performance of ‘Still Call You Home’ and ‘Gasoline’, as well as treating us to a brand new tune, ‘Old Friends/Die Hard’ – the stripped-back versions of the Liverpudlian band’s fearless rock smashers will help alleviate your festi-FOMO (at least for ten minutes). Check it out in the video above.

For more NME Home sessions check out Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil performing exclusively for us here, Blossoms’ Tom Ogden covering Elvis Costello here and NME Australia’s May cover star G-Flip here. Check back at NME soon for more Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.