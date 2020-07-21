Remi Wolf is a Los Angeles singer-songwriter who makes music that simply defies categorisation. She may describe it as “funky soul pop”, but in actual fact her output is a lot more vibrant and unexpected than that.

Her music “mingles organic and synthetic sounds effortlessly” and she “pollinates her colourful, candyfloss pop music with funk, soul, hip-hop and R&B to power songs with good grooves and good vibes,” as we put it in our review of her recent ‘I’m Allergic To Dogs!’ EP.

We described that release as “a flamboyant collage of pop that sticks together vignettes of her love life, hedonism and humdrum hindrances,” adding: “At the centre is Wolf’s caramel soul vocals, which are either wrapped in harmonies, disrupted by clever samples or backed by a pseudo-glee club choir”.

Ahead of its release, Wolf and her guitarist performed ‘Shawty’ and ‘Woo!’ exclusively for NME Home Sessions from Wolf’s very psychedelic-looking LA home.

Check out the video above to watch the session.

