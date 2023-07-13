A beginners guide to getting Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.
Taylor Swift is set to bring her epic Eras tour to Europe and the UK next summer.
Kicking off in May 2024, Swift is set to perform 48 shows during the run, with Paramore supporting on all dates.
Demand for the North American leg of Swift’s Eras tour was so high, Ticketmaster was forced to postpone the sale for several days, leading to fans starting legal action against them, while US congress also launched an official investigation.
Demand is equally high in Europe, with Ticketmaster postponing the sale of Paris tickets due to an ”issue with a third-party vendor”, but other sales have gone off without a hitch thanks to the strict registration system Swift’s team has implemented for the tour.
As well as offering a dedicated sale to fans who pre-ordered Swift’s tenth studio album ‘Midnights’, the general sale for the Eras tours required fans to register their interest for each city they wanted access to. To help curb demand, a number of fans were then given an access code that would allow them to take part in the general sale, while others were placed on a “waitlist”.
UK fans will find out if they’ve been selected to take part in the general sale for shows in London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff by 11:59pm Thursday (July 14), with tickets available from July 17.
For the best chance of success during the general sale, fans are advised to ensure they have enough funds in their account and to add payment details to their Ticketmaster or AXS account, depending on which platform is handling the sale. Prices are yet to be confirmed but based on European shows, a range of VIP packages will be available to purchase so fans should also set a firm budget ahead of the sale.
Fans are advised to never share images of their tickets online. Scammers can use these to rip-off other fans or potentially duplicate your tickets, leaving you unable to access the event.
To purchase resale tickets as safely as possible, fans should avoid buying tickets via social media because it’s impossible to tell the genuine sellers from the scammers. similarly, fans should never pay directly with cash or online banking transfer, because the transaction can’t be traced and offers you no protection if things do go wrong.
However, fans are advised to always double check they’re on a genuine website before entering any banking details, as duplicate websites have been known to pop-up.
Taylor Swift plays:
MAY 2024
09 – Paris, LA Defense Arena
10 – Paris LA Defense Arena
11 – Paris, LA Defense Arena
12 – Paris, LA Defense Arena
17 – Stockholm, Friends Arena
18 – Stockholm, Friends Arena
19 – Stockholm, Friends Arena
24 – Lisbon, Estádio da Luz
25 – Lisbon, Estádio da Luz
30 – Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
JUNE
02 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium
03 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium
07 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
08 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
09 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
13 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
14 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
15 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
18 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
21 – London, Wembley Stadium
22 – London, Wembley Stadium
23 – London, Wembley Stadium
28 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium
29 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium
30 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium
JULY
04 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
05 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
06 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
09 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
10 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
13 – Milan, San Siro Stadium
14 – Milan, San Siro Stadium
17 – Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena
18 – Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena
23 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
24 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
27 – Munich, Olympiastadion
28 – Munich, Olympiastadion
AUGUST
01 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
02 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
03 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
08 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion
09 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion
10 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion
15 – London, Wembley Stadium
16 – London, Wembley Stadium
17 – London, Wembley Stadium