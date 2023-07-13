A beginners guide to getting Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

Taylor Swift is set to bring her epic Eras tour to Europe and the UK next summer.

Kicking off in May 2024, Swift is set to perform 48 shows during the run, with Paramore supporting on all dates.

Demand for the North American leg of Swift’s Eras tour was so high, Ticketmaster was forced to postpone the sale for several days, leading to fans starting legal action against them, while US congress also launched an official investigation.

Demand is equally high in Europe, with Ticketmaster postponing the sale of Paris tickets due to an ”issue with a third-party vendor”, but other sales have gone off without a hitch thanks to the strict registration system Swift’s team has implemented for the tour.

As well as offering a dedicated sale to fans who pre-ordered Swift’s tenth studio album ‘Midnights’, the general sale for the Eras tours required fans to register their interest for each city they wanted access to. To help curb demand, a number of fans were then given an access code that would allow them to take part in the general sale, while others were placed on a “waitlist”.

UK fans will find out if they’ve been selected to take part in the general sale for shows in London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff by 11:59pm Thursday (July 14), with tickets available from July 17.

For the best chance of success during the general sale, fans are advised to ensure they have enough funds in their account and to add payment details to their Ticketmaster or AXS account, depending on which platform is handling the sale. Prices are yet to be confirmed but based on European shows, a range of VIP packages will be available to purchase so fans should also set a firm budget ahead of the sale.

Fans are advised to never share images of their tickets online. Scammers can use these to rip-off other fans or potentially duplicate your tickets, leaving you unable to access the event.

Taylor Swift plays:

MAY 2024

09 – Paris, LA Defense Arena

10 – Paris LA Defense Arena

11 – Paris, LA Defense Arena

12 – Paris, LA Defense Arena

17 – Stockholm, Friends Arena

18 – Stockholm, Friends Arena

19 – Stockholm, Friends Arena

24 – Lisbon, Estádio da Luz

25 – Lisbon, Estádio da Luz

30 – Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

JUNE

02 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium

03 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium

07 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

08 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

09 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

13 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

14 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 – London, Wembley Stadium

22 – London, Wembley Stadium

23 – London, Wembley Stadium

28 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium

29 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium

30 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium

JULY

04 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

05 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

06 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

09 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

10 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

13 – Milan, San Siro Stadium

14 – Milan, San Siro Stadium

17 – Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena

18 – Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena

23 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

24 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

27 – Munich, Olympiastadion

28 – Munich, Olympiastadion

AUGUST

01 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

02 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

03 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

08 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

09 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

10 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

15 – London, Wembley Stadium

16 – London, Wembley Stadium

17 – London, Wembley Stadium