Anime is as cool as it’s ever been – and many of you are finally starting to dive into one of TV’s most underrated genres. It’s more than just a different type of cartoon, of course, and it can be difficult to know where to start. So if you’re ready to take the plunge – and have a Netflix account – try these excellent anime on Netflix now.

‘BNA’ (2020)

This fairly new series follows Michiru – a naive teenage girl who lives in a world inhabited by humanoid animals known as beastmen. One day, she transforms into a bushy-tailed tanuki beastman and, after no longer feeling safe in her hometown, flees to Anima City to live a free life. A great tale of friendship and self-discovery, this sci-fi adventure show is a cutesy one for those who like light-hearted adventure where good always triumphs over evil.

For fans of: Beastars, Spirited Away

‘One-Punch Man’ (2015)

The perfect gateway anime, ‘One-Punch Man’, is suitable for all the family. It follows Saitama, an ordinary guy with superhuman strength who can end any fight with one punch. Throughout the witty action comedy, we watch as Saitam wrestles with his abilities. Each episode is a quick dose of funny, perfect for that day when you might not feel up for the fight.

For fans of: Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto

‘Tokyo Ghoul’ (2014)

A cult classic, this spooky sci-fi isn’t for any scaredy cats out there. Filled with gore and the odd bit of cannibalism, Tokyo Ghoul tells the story of bookworm Ken Kaneki, who survives an attack by a flesh-eating ghoul, only to take on some of the baddie’s ghostly qualities himself. Now on the run, and battling his inner demons (literally), Kaneki must work hard to get back to who he once was.

For Fans of: Parasyte, Blue Exorcist

‘Karegurui’ (2017)

Another thriller for an older audience, Karegurui is a slow-burning mystery filled with gambling hi-jinks and character with freaky faces. Of course, watching a bunch of super rich kids gamble billions of yen, their futures and even human fingers away was always going to be a lot of fun.

For fans of: No Game, No Life, Food Wars

‘Haikyuu’ (2014)

Sports fans should definitely give Haikyuu a try. It’s your typical high-school drama and centres around the legendary Crows of Karasuno’s volleyball team. The main star, Hinata, is an emotional character who – at only five feet tall – struggles against the limitations of his stature. He ends up playing with his arch enemy from middle school, Kageyama. The unlikely team mates spend most of their time volleying insults back and forth (as well as balls). Can they ever get over their differences and win Japan’s National Championship?

For fans of: Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions, Your Lie In April

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ (2014)

Up there in many hardcore anime fans’ top five lists, The Seven Deadly Sins is not one to sleep on. We meet the titular band of warriors 10 years after being framed for the murder of the Great Holy Knight. Witty and surprisingly sarcastic, this is another good introductory series for budding anime addicts.

For fans of: Pokémon, Haikyuu

‘Parasyte: The Maxim’ (2014)

Creepy, talking parasites and the most badass main character in anime? Sounds like the synopsis of your new fave TV show! After said parasites eat Izumi’s hand, he and sidekick Migi gear up to take on a whole host of terrifying baddies. Stuffed with shocking plot twists and amazing visuals, Parasyte: The Maxim will take you on a thrilling, psychedelic ride.

For fans of: Erased, Tokyo Ghoul

‘Your Lie In April’ (2012)

Kōsei is a pianist and former child protégè whose mother sadly dies. After losing his ability to play, an enthusiast violinist named Kaori tries to force him out of his two year hiatus. Young love soon blossoms between the talented pair, but Your Lie In April is a heart-breaking journey as much as it is heart-warming, so get ready for a few bumps in the road.

For fans of: Haikyuu, Tari Tari

‘No Game, No Life’ (2014)

If you’re tempted by the idea of gaming anime, try No Game, No Life – about a brother-sister duo that make up The Blank, the world’s most-feared pro-gamer team. After they beat literal God in a game of chess, the siblings are sent to a reality where everything is determined by games (a bit like Karegurui). Unfortunately, No Game, No Life hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, so we may never know Sora and Shiro’s ultimate fate.

For fans of: Karegurui, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

‘Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions’ (2012)

When we were young, most of us had childish dreams about becoming a celebrity or (much better) a dog, but Togashi’s ultimate fantasy was a bit more specific. He believed he has supernatural powers and called himself the “Dark Flame Master”. Now trying to be cool in high school, his “chunibyo” (meaning eighth-grader syndrome) has been cast off. Eventually, a new neighbour tries to coax Togashi back to his old ways. Watching the two navigate their feelings for each other while battling the usual adolescent issues makes this series a compelling (and wholesome) watch.

For fans of: Ponyo, One-Punch Man