The best Beatles biopics… ranked!

Last weekend marked the 52nd anniversary of The Beatles taking to the roof of their Savile Row HQ to give what would be their final live performance. They were filming it as the climax to their final movie, Let It Be. The Beatles made movies you see, like Help! and A Hard Day’s Night and Magical Mystery Tour. They even almost made their own version of The Lord of the Rings… but JRR Tolkien wouldn’t grant them the rights because he hated them (probably).

If you think mentioning the above anniversary is just being used as a lazy reason to write a rundown of Beatles biopics… well… then… yeah. Well done. You’re right. Here we go.