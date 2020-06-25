Is Glastonbury the greatest place on Earth? Well, to paraphrase Brian Clough, it’s definitely in the top one.

This week should’ve marked the hosting of the 2020 festival, which would have also celebrated 50 years since Michael Eavis first opened Worthy Farm to the world back in 1970. While all of us will be collectively wallowing in our Worthy FOMO this weekend due to the coronavirus-enforced cancellation of this year’s festival, Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary celebrations, at least, will not be stopped.

We here at NME have decided to honour the great and glorious Glastonbury Festival by raising a toast to its half-century milestone and taking a fond look back across the festival’s rich and storied history. From landmark performances and career-defining sets to the introduction of its mind-bending Arcadia and Shangri-La areas, here’s NME‘s pick of the 50 greatest Glastonbury moments.

Words: Alex Flood, Andrew Trendell, El Hunt, Hannah Mylrea, Jordan Bassett, Nick Reilly, Rhys Buchanan, Sam Moore, Will Richards