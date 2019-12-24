For a list called ‘TV of the Year’, it’s remarkable how few of the below entries were actually watched on television. Of course, ‘mini-movies watched on a laptop screen of the year’ doesn’t quite have the same ring, does it? Perhaps it’s better to stick with what we know, which is probably why more than half of the year’s best TV series were returning franchises. In 2019, the most successful shows were those that kept us coming back for more.

From property-based sitcoms to wacky animations and gritty urban dramas to nostalgic sci fi epics, 2019 had it all. Here’s our pick of the bunch – how many have you seen?

– Alex Flood, Film and TV Editor

Words: Rhian Daly, Alex Flood, Christopher Hooton, El Hunt, Ella Kemp, Jack King, Will Lavin, Thomas Smith, Andrew Trendell, Greg Wetherall