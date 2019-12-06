If you’re a committed tellyhead (guilty!), the 2010s was the decade you took over. Never before has so much TV been available to so many. First, Netflix blew up the tried-and-tested paid model, supplying more content than you could shake a remote at for one relatively low, monthly payment. Then, after we’d all had our fill of Netflix (with or without the chill), others crawled out of the woodwork – Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV+, BritBox and many more. Disney+ and HBO Max have both been slow to buffer – they arrive in the UK in 2020.

At the same time, the rise of streaming coincided with the emergence of the binge-watch – the television version of scoffing as much junk food as you can until you make yourself sick. And so, cinema’s pint-sized little brother was allowed to grow into something more, telling longer, more complex stories – its budget swelling as a result. Where once we had dodgy props and wobbly sets, we now had properly realistic CGI in the likes of Game Of Thrones, which grew into the biggest TV series on the planet. Meanwhile Netflix Originals led the new vanguard of streaming-platforms-turned-production-companies, creating brand new shows like Stranger Things. There was a veritable feast of expensive, gripping TV to gorge on.

So, as a decade of TV dominance draws to a close, we’ve flicked back through our watchlists to find the greatest sitcoms, thrillers, dramas and fantasy epics of the 2010s. Telly addicts, binge away!

– Alex Flood, Film and TV Editor

Words: Jordan Bassett, Rhian Daly, Alex Flood, Christopher Hooton, Jack King, Sam Moore, Nick Reilly, Thomas Smith, Andrew Trendell, Dan Stubbs, Andrew Trendell, Gem Wheeler