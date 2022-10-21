Blink-182: every single album ranked and rated

The ‘90s and early 2000’s may have been dominated by angsty punk bands with a love of big pop hooks but few were better at it than Blink-182. The band not only turned dick jokes into a fine art and mocked celebrity culture at every turn, but their catchy coming-of-age anthems tackled loss, depression and rejection with a heartfelt sincerity.

It was a potent combination that saw them become one of the most influential modern rock bands with a turbulent history to match. The classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker first went on hiatus in 2005 before reuniting four years later, following the death of long-term producer Jerry Finn and Barker’s death-defying survival of a plane crash that claimed the lives of four others. DeLonge left again in 2014 to focus on his various other projects, with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba brought in to replace him. A period of estrangement would follow.

After much speculation and Hoppus’ battle with cancer, that classic lineup reunited once more in 2023 to record what DeLonge would describe as “the best album of our career,” before promising something “more progressive” than what had come before. They’re grand statements considering the brilliance and breadth of Blink’s back catalogue. This rundown should show you exactly how high that bar is currently set.